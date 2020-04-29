Business

Amoeba Music won't reopen Sunset Boulevard location

Hollywood landmark Amoeba Music will not be reopening its current location on Sunset Boulevard, but hopes to have its new store open in October.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amoeba Music announced it will not be reopening its current location on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, regardless of when California decides to give non-essential businesses the green light to reopen.

The owners will focus their finances on a long-planned move to a new space on Hollywood Boulevard next to the Pantages Theater.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce that the massive impact from COVID-19 has forced Amoeba Hollywood to remain closed until we move to our new location this fall," Amoeba said on Twitter. "We are devastated. We know you are too."



The store was forced to find a new location to make way for a housing development.

Amoeba hopes to have the new store open in October.

The Hollywood landmark said in February its new location will be at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard in the El Centro complex, four blocks from its current location on Sunset Boulevard.
