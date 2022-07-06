1st look at trailer for new film 'Amsterdam' starring Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and more

The first trailer for the new film "Amsterdam," which stars Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and several other big names, is finally here.The trailer, which dropped Wednesday, features a star-studded cast with Christian Bale, John David Washington and Robbie starring as the main characters.The new film is an "original crime epic" set in the 1930s and follows the three characters, who "find themselves at the center of one of the most secret plots in American history," according to Variety.The group forges a bond to protect each other as they get swept up in a conspiracy in which they're falsely accused of murdering an important individual. As the trailer promises, viewers will learn how the group "altered the course of American history."While Grammy winner Swift isn't shown much in this first "Amsterdam" trailer, fans will catch a brief glimpse of her toward the end of the two-minute video, looking richly dressed and distraught.The movie marks Taylor's first big-screen role following 2019's critically panned movie musical "Cats.""Amsterdam," a 20th Century Studios film, also stars Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldaña. It arrives exclusively in theaters on Nov. 4.