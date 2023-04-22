Suspect fatally strikes pedestrian in Anaheim while fleeing from police; hit-and-run driver sought

A suspect fatally struck a pedestrian and slammed into a fence while fleeing from police in Anaheim. The driver remained at large.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect in an SUV fatally struck a pedestrian and slammed into a fence in Anaheim while fleeing from police early Saturday morning. The driver remained at large.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of La Palma Avenue and East Street.

Whether police were actively engaged in a pursuit at the time of the crash was unclear. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and hit a woman before crashing into a brick-and-wrought iron fence in front of a home.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. Her name was not immediately released.

The driver fled the scene on foot after the collision and remained at large. Police officers and a K-9 unit were seen conducting a search of the area. A description of the person being sought was not available.