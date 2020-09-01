Father prepares to take home baby girl after pregnant mother killed in Anaheim

After weeks in the hospital, James Alvarez was waiting to take his daughter home on Monday.
The two lost Yesenia Aguilar, the mother and wife, nearly three weeks ago when a DUI suspect hit and killed the expectant mother. Aguilar was eight months pregnant and enjoying an evening walk with her husband.
In the weeks that followed, the devastated father has updated ABC7 with his baby's progress, anxious to bring her home.
"To me, it means everything to me. She showed me to never give up, to never just lose track of hope. She taught me so much, to keep fighting, to keep going, to move forward. I know she needs me but the truth is I need her more," Alvarez said.
Alvarez calls his daughter a miracle.
The father and daughter are expected to leave UCI Medical Center in Orange on Monday.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Adalyn Rose.
