Anaheim Elementary School District schools to resume in-person learning April 12

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Anaheim Elementary School District is set to restart in-person learning April 12.

Kimberly Campbell said Tuesday, she was ready for her preschooler to get back to in-person learning.

"She needs the interaction with the young children her age instead of being home because I don't want her to fall behind," Campbell said.

The Superintendent of the Anaheim Elementary School District, Dr. Christopher Downing, admitted Anaheim was one of the Orange County cities most impacted by COVID-19.

"In Anaheim and Santa Ana the numbers have been higher, but for the past approximate six weeks, the data in Anaheim has declined as we've seen throughout California and as a district of TK through sixth-grade students, we appreciate that they have participated in distance learning, but in working with our stakeholders, we wanted to provide the opportunity for families to come back for in-person instruction as soon as it was safe to do so," Dr. Downing said.



Dr. Downing said of 70% of the district's families who participated in a survey, results show 80% said they were ready to bring their children back.

A walk through the AESD's newly renovated Sunkist Elementary School campus showed some of the safety measures in place. They included desks with guards placed at least six feet apart, regardless of the CDC's updated recommendation to three feet.

In addition, Dr. Downing said there will be free COVID-19 testing for staff and families, daily screening of students and school employees as they arrive, personal protective equipment for all and no sharing of materials.

Over the last couple weeks, every AESD student received a backpack filled with school materials and PPE in case they choose to return to on-campus learning.

"I'm very comfortable. I think they are taking excellent precautions," Campbell said.

Distance learning will remain available for parents who still want it.

