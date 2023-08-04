Judge taken into custody after woman fatally shot in Anaheim Hills

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was fatally shot in an Anaheim Hills neighborhood Thursday and sources tell Eyewitness News the suspect is an Orange County judge.
The woman was found dead in a home, and the suspect was taken into custody.
Police did not release information about the suspect, but sources familiar with the matter tell Eyewitness News the suspect is a judge.
Anaheim police responded to the 8500 block of E. Canyon Vista Drive just after 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Further details on the incident were not immediately available.
The street was cordoned off by crime-scene tape as law enforcement continued their investigation into the shooting.
Police have not released the name of the victim. The relationship between the victim and suspect is unknown.
