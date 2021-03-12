Anaheim, OC set to welcome back tourists amid easing of COVID restrictions

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Anaheim and Orange County officials are looking forward to welcoming back tourists as the area's theme parks gear up for reopening as coronavirus cases and restrictions subside.Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu started an economic news conference Thursday by enthusiastically saying, "Welcome to Anaheim!"Along with other city and Orange County officials, say they are getting ready to welcome tourists back when Disneyland and other theme parks re-open at the end of April.It's been a year since the tourism industry literally stopped. According to government figures-Tourism in Orange County generated more than 14-billion dollars in revenue in 2019.In 2020-One person put it as being catastrophic.."Fifteen thousand people are out of work in Anaheim. And thousands of small businesses have closed. Some for good," Anaheim City Councilman Avelino Valencia said. "Many of these businesses represent someone's life work and investment."For the businesses that survived-local, state and federal financial help has helped them re-hire employees they laid off. Bottom line, Local Orange County officials announced today that over the next few weeks-protocols will be put n place to make your visit here is as safe as possible when the major tourist attractions open up next month...Lucy Dunn, the CEO of the Orange County Business Council says "Good health is good business. And it's time to get beyond just surviving COVID. We're ready to move to thriving."Orange County and Anaheim government officials are pushing the Governor to come up with guidelines to welcome back conventions and business meetings. That was a major source of revenue before the pandemic hit.