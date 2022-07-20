disneyland

Anaheim City Council rejects proposed 2% ticket tax on theme parks, other big venues

Councilman Jose Moreno proposed the measure and said it could've raised up to $82 million per year for city services and projects.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Anaheim City Council has rejected a proposal to add a 2% ticket tax on theme parks and other big venues.

If the measure had passed, it would have asked voters to weigh in on the issue in November.

Councilman Jose Moreno proposed the measure and said it could have raised up to $82 million per year for city services and projects.

Moreno had previously said the money raised from the tax would have gone toward restoring seven-day-a-week library services, hiring more police and firefighters, or building and staffing a dedicated senior center to serve residents.

The Walt Disney Co., which owns Disneyland, is the parent company of this station.

