Anaheim resident shoots, kills 20-year-old suspect during car burglary, police say

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim resident on Saturday morning shot and killed a 20-year-old man who was allegedly burglarizing the homeowner's car in a residential neighborhood, authorities said.

The confrontation occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Westchester Drive, said Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

The suspected burglar was transported to a hospital, where he died, the sergeant said. His name was not publicly disclosed, pending notification of his family.

The homeowner who shot the suspect was cooperating with homicide detectives as they investigated the matter, Carringer said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Anaheim police at (714) 765-1900.
