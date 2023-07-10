Andrea Evans, 'One Life to Live' star, dies at 66

Daytime TV veteran Andrea Evans, best known for her role on "One Life to Live," has died at the age of 66.

Evans died Sunday at her Pasadena home after a battle with breast cancer, casting director Don Carroll told The Hollywood Reporter.

Evans rose to fame for her portrayal of Tina Lord on "One Life to Live," a role she played beginning in the late 1970s and continued off-and-on until 1990.

She earned a daytime Emmy nomination in 1988.

The actress abruptly left "One Life to Live" in the 1990s and stayed out of the public eye. It was later revealed that her decision had been influenced by her experience with a stalker.

Her other soap opera work included "The Young and the Restless," "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "Passions."

Evans recently completed work on her forthcoming memoir.

The Illinois native is survived by Steve and daughter Kylie.

City News Service contributed to this report.