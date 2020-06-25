Protests over Andres Guardado's death continue as county board calls for independent investigation

Protests continue over the death of Andres Guardado as the L.A. County Board of Supervisors calls for an independent investigation.
By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protesters continue to demand answers into the death of Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Gardena last week.

A demonstration was held outside County District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office in downtown L.A. Wednesday as protesters denounced the fatal shooting.

About 300 people gathered for the weekly protest organized by Black Lives Matter-LA. They accuse Lacey of failing to prosecute police for fatal shootings.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is calling for an independent investigation into Guardado's death.

A deputy shot and killed him last Thursday after authorities say he pulled out a gun and ran from deputies on patrol in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard.

His family says he worked as a security guard but authorities say he was too young to be licensed by the state and did not have a uniform or badge.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he reached out to the state attorney general to monitor the investigation.

"I am committed to transparency and strengthening community faith in the investigative process," his tweet said.
