Angelina Jolie returns to theaters in action-thriller, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

By
Angelina Jolie stars in new thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

HOLLYWOOD -- Angelina Jolie returns to the box office in the action-thriller, "Those Who Wish Me Dead." Her leading man...is a boy. And together, to survive, they must fight off two assassins and one forest fire.

In director Taylor Sheridan's new film, Jolie plays a fire warden and wilderness survival expert who's dealing with the tragic outcome of a past fire when she's faced with something new: A traumatized 12-year-old boy who needs her help.

The kid just witnessed his father's murder and now the assassins want him dead. It's up to Jolie's character to protect them both from killers who set off a wildfire to draw them out.

"It was a good page turner and I think we have come to expect that from Taylor's work, that he really likes to get in there and he doesn't tend to get sentimental or drag something out. He wants to keep pushing it," said Jolie.



Finn Little has a big role opposite Jolie. He feels his other co-star is nature.

"Well, there was some real fire on set. They had a few trees that they would light up safely, very safely! But it was amazing. It was very much a different experience," said Little.

For Jolie, this experience once again involved some stunt work. She laughs about any injuries she's received over the years.

"Oh, I've had so many over the years. I just cover it well!" said Jolie.

"Those Who Wish Me Dead" is rated "R." It'll be in theatres and on HBO Max beginning Friday.
