Anne Hathaway movie 'The Idea of You' looks at romance, chemistry, love, age in todays world

HOLLYWOOD -- Anne Hathaway gets romantic with a younger man in the new movie, "The Idea of You." It's based on the 2017 novel of the same name. The relationship is complicated by the fact her new lover is also a member of a popular boy band. He's played by Nicholas Galitzine.

Hathaway's character takes her daughter to Coachella. That's when an unexpected meeting with a young singer flips her life upside down.

She's 40 and divorced. He's 24 and very interested. And both are vulnerable for different reasons.

"It's two people who have a hard time, for very good reason, have a hard time trusting others," said Hathaway. "And the only way that you can break down those walls is offering something true and vulnerable about yourself. So I love that that was kind of what their relationship was built on, playfulness and vulnerability."

"They're both very feeling souls and, you know, despite what other say in the film, I mean, it's clear that they have a very deep simpatico between them so I definitely think audiences will want to root for them," said Galitzine.

Nicolas tapped into his musical side for this role. And it seemed to work out just fine. "I don't respond well to sort of being put in a booth where people watch me. I like to kind of be amongst it all so it was just a very fun skill I got to hone in this."

"The Idea of You" definitely has its light moments...but it also goes deep.

"You have to listen to the new Beyonce album. It's so good! But she has this song on it that's called 'Just For Fun' and it's this idea of fun but it's, like, Beyonce's idea of fun," said Hathaway. "So it's like as vast as the ocean and so, you know, that kind of, that's what appealed to me was there were so many poppy elements to it without sacrificing any emotional truth."

"The Idea of You" is airing now on Prime Video.