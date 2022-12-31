Evacuation order issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mud, debris flows ahead of rain

The order will remain in effect until Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:30 a.m.

An evacuation order was issued Saturday morning for some parts of Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.

ANTELOPE VALLEY (KABC) -- An evacuation order was issued Saturday morning for some parts of Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.

The order was issued for residents living in the Lake Hughes and Bobcat burn scar areas along with those near the areas of Kings Canyon, Juniper Hills and Valyermo.

The order will remain in effect until Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:30 a.m. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works said people could be at risk of potential mud and debris flow and are encouraged to plan ahead.

This comes as a heavy storm cell is hitting Southern California just as Saturday's New Year's Eve festivities get underway.

The rainfall will turn heavy starting after 8 p.m., with the thickest pockets falling in foothill and mountain communities. Up to 3-4 inches could fall in the mountains with about 1 inch expected in downtown Los Angeles.