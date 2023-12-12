Not-guilty plea entered on behalf of man accused in alleged antisemitic assault in Beverly Hills

A man was expected to appear in court days after he was arrested on suspicion of making antisemitic remarks as he assaulted an elderly man with a belt in Beverly Hills.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- An attorney entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday on behalf of a man accused of making antisemitic remarks as he assaulted an elderly man with a belt in Beverly Hills.

The attorney for Jarris Jay Silagi, 44, entered the plea in court after the defendant refused to leave his jail cell.

Silagi was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, hate crime and elder abuse. He allegedly struck an older man on his head with a belt on Saturday near North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The suspect allegedly shouted antisemitic statements at the man, who was with his wife during the incident, police said.

Firefighter-paramedics treated the victim at the scene. He did not require additional medical attention at the time, according to authorities.

The man's son posted a photo on social media of the bloodied shirt his father was wearing when he was assaulted.

Alan Nissel said his parents were walking to a synagogue in Beverly Hills when a man suddenly attacked his father with a belt.

Alan Nissel said his 75-year-old father, Raphy, was walking to Young Israel of North Beverly Hills, an orthodox synagogue, when he was attacked.

"(He) hit my father over the head with a belt and as he came to and realized he was bleeding, (the suspect) turned to my mother and referred to her as a Jew or a dirty Jew ... 'Give me your earrings and jewelry,' I don't think the memory of the words are exactly clear. What is clear, of course, is that he called her a Jew," said Nissel.

The suspect left the scene and was later located by a police forensic specialist, who spotted a man matching a description that had been circulated, investigators said.

"This despicable act of hate against a member of our community will not be tolerated," Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said in a statement.

Silagi's bail was set at $1.3 million, and his next court date was scheduled for Dec. 17.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is expected to discuss the case at a Tuesday afternoon news conference, where he will be joined by Jewish community leaders.

Saturday's alleged assault was the latest in a string of incidents since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and the succeeding war.

A 69-year-old Jewish man died last month from blunt-force head trauma following a confrontation with a counterprotester as pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.