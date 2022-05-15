assault

Police seeking victims of Arby's manager accused of urinating in milkshakes for sexual gratification

Stephen Sharp confessed to downloading, distributing child pornography, having a sexual interest in children, police say
By KPTV Staff
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

VANCOUVER, Washington -- The Vancouver Police Department is seeking victims who may have been customers at an Arby's in October stemming from an investigation of a man for child pornography and assault charges, KPTV reported.

VPD said on Tuesday, Stephen Sharp was interviewed by detectives. He confessed to downloading and distributing child pornography and having a sexual interest in children.

Sharp confirmed his employment as the night manager at Arby's located at 221 Northeast 104th Avenue in Vancouver. After issuing a search warrant, a video was revealed of Sharp urinating in a milkshake mix container from Arby's. Sharp confessed to detectives he urinated at least twice into the milkshake mix for sexual gratification.

Police are asking if you purchased a milkshake from this Arby's location on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, 2021. Detectives have not located any evidence that Arby's or its franchisee were aware of Sharp's actions.

Sharp was taken to the Clark County Jail on the following charges:

4 counts (charging max) of Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 4 counts (charging max) of Dealing Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct Assault II

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonchild pornographyassaultfoodfast food restaurantpolice
ASSAULT
SF woman choked unconscious in attack, saved by neighbors
Former Mater Dei football player alleges sexual assault by teammate
Airhorn saves pregnant Oakland store owner from attack
OC grocery store manager praised for helping man attacked inside store
TOP STORIES
OC doctor killed while trying to stop church shooting suspect
OC church shooting was 'politically-motivated hate incident'
Westwood man sentenced to more than 17 years in Mac Miller's death
Amber Heard tells jury Depp hallucinated at end of marriage
Man shot, left in critical condition after Riverside home invasion
3.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Riverside County
Livestream of Buffalo mass shooting removed in under 2 minutes: Twitch
Show More
2022 'American Idol' top 3 revealed
Retired cop who confronted gunman in Buffalo shooting hailed as 'hero'
What we know about the victims of the Buffalo shooting
What is white replacement theory? Belief fueling racist attacks
Supreme Court sides with Sen. Ted Cruz in campaign finance case
More TOP STORIES News