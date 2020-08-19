Bear takes dip in Arcadia family's swimming pool - Video

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A family in Arcadia received a surprise visitor as Southern California's unbearable heat wave continues.
The Liang family found a bear hanging out in their backyard.
The bear was caught on video taking a dip in their pool amid scorching temperatures.
Luckily the family stood inside their home and watched the bear until it finally jumped out of the pool and ran off soaking wet.
Bear takes dip in Arcadia family's swimming pool
