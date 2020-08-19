Pets & Animals

Bear takes dip in Arcadia family's swimming pool - Video

A family in Arcadia received a surprise visitor as Southern California's unbearable heat wave continues.
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A family in Arcadia received a surprise visitor as Southern California's unbearable heat wave continues.

The Liang family found a bear hanging out in their backyard.

The bear was caught on video taking a dip in their pool amid scorching temperatures.

Luckily the family stood inside their home and watched the bear until it finally jumped out of the pool and ran off soaking wet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarcadialos angeles countybear
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA sees power outages amid high heat, excessive demand
Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump
Newsom declares fire emergency amid severe heat wave
Suspect sought after transgender women attacked in Hollywood
'Dancing with the Stars' couples live apart for COVID-19 safety
LAFD firefighter, former Ram battling ALS prepares for fatherhood
Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions
Show More
'Chariots of Fire' and 'Star Trek' star Ben Cross dies
6.9-magnitude earthquake rocks coast of Indonesia
SoCal weather: Heat wave continues to roast region Wednesday
CA teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
Video: Passengers brawl on plane leaving Las Vegas
More TOP STORIES News