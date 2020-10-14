Arcadia resident reportedly exchanges gunfire with alleged home invader

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after a resident in Arcadia reportedly fired shots at three suspects who allegedly broke into his home Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the home on the 1400 block of Glencoe Drive around 7:15 p.m. after the resident said he "interrupted a burglary and saw three suspects" inside, according to the Arcadia Police Department.

The resident told police he exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects, but officials added that there was no evidence to confirm that.

The suspects were last seen running southbound on Glencoe Drive but remain outstanding. They were described as possibly white or Hispanic males wearing hoodies.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anybody with information on the alleged home invasion is asked to call Arcadia police at (626) 574-5151.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arcadialos angeles countyburglaryhome invasionbreak inshots firedresidential burglary
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA City Council approves LAPD reform plan
LA County officials give update on COVID-19 - LIVE
DEA shows off big haul of meth seized in Inland Empire
Marine relieved of command after deadly SoCal sinking
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
CA GOP defends illegal ballot boxes, plans to expand program
Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on children
Show More
Baby in life support battle dies shortly after release from hospital
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
Sea lions paint for a cause in Long Beach
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
House comes alive with lights for Halloween
More TOP STORIES News