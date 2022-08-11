Innocent man babysitting 4-month-old grandson struck by gunfire during Arcadia standoff, son says

The 4-month-old was reportedly on a bed with his grandfather and grandmother when the bullet came piercing through the window.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An innocent grandfather who was babysitting his 4-month-old grandson Wednesday evening was inadvertently shot when a gunman opened fire during a standoff with police in Arcadia, his son told ABC7.

The incident unfolded around 5:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue.

Police said a man got into a fight with his brother at a home and opened fire when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Across the street, the grandfather was inside his home with his grandson when a stray bullet came through a window and shot him in the face, according to the man's son.

"Everything's crazy. Someone called me and they go, 'Hey [ your dad ] got shot,' and I was like, 'Uh. How?'" said the son, who spoke with Eyewitness News Thursday but did not disclose his name.

The 4-month-old was reportedly on a bed with his grandfather and grandmother when the bullet came piercing through the window.

"Everything happened so fast, so I didn't really have any, I guess, thoughts at this moment," said the victim's son. "In this moment in time, it's more like, how much stuff do I need to take care of. I need to obviously get access to the house because my mom's phone and wallet, everything's still in there."

He said before Wednesday's shooting, he and his family have heard arguments from the home before.

"It's always been known, because I think the cops came a couple times before," he said.

Meanwhile, an officer was also shot in the face during the incident and one other victim was hit by gunfire.

A female family member of the suspect was among the civilians injured.

The officers didn't fire back, according to police.

Hours after the shooting, the suspect stayed inside the home and was believed to be armed with several handguns, police said.

The officer, who joined the Arcadia Police Department about six months ago, and the two civilians were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they were all stable and are expected to make a full recovery.

A second officer was also rushed to the hospital with a reported ankle injury.

The suspect later surrendered around 10:45 p.m., emerging from the home with a leg injury after possibly shooting himself, police said.

Meanwhile, the grandfather's son says he's still working to sort through the chaos to help take care of his family.