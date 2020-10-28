Society

Arcadia, which served as WWII internment camp, names its first Japanese-American police chief

Captain Roy Nakamura, a 28-year veteran of the Arcadia Police Department, will get the top job when Chief Robert T. Guthrie retires in January.

Capt. Roy Nakamura is the new chief of the Arcadia Police Department. (City of Arcadia)

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Decades ago, the city of Arcadia served as a World War II internment camp for thousands of Japanese-Americans. Now the city has named its first police chief of Japanese descent.

Captain Roy Nakamura, a 28-year veteran of the Arcadia Police Department, will get the top job when Chief Robert T. Guthrie retires on Jan. 9, 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported.

About 19,000 Japanese and Japanese Americans were temporarily held at Arcadia's Santa Anita Park racetrack during the war.

Most lived in converted horse stalls before being transferred to officially designated camps in California, Arizona and elsewhere.

"It's progress," said Nakamura, 56, of his promotion. "Obviously, I wasn't here during those times, and not everything in history has been positive, but we're also here to learn from our mistakes, and I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe in the city of Arcadia."

Nakamura will also become the first Asian-American police chief in the city of about 58,000 people where 61% of residents identify as Asian-Americans, the Times said.

"I'm looking forward to the honor and privilege of leading the men and women of this department," Nakamura said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarcadialos angeles countysouthern californiaworld war iipolice
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 Yorba Linda homes damaged in massive Blue Ridge Fire
MAP: Blue Ridge Fire evacuation zones
Silverado Fire: 13K acres burned, 78K ordered to evacuate near Irvine
Latest info on brush fires burning in Orange County
Chrissy Teigen writes emotional essay about losing Jack
CA added back to Tri-State Travel Advisory requiring travelers to quarantine
Small brush fire erupts in Glendale
Show More
Riverside County reports jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Woman stabs store guard 27 times after being told to wear a mask
Sex cult leader gets 120 years in 'branded women' trial
CA partners with other West Coast states on COVID-19 vaccine planning
Homeowner creates spooky Halloween display for neighbors
More TOP STORIES News