LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The archdiocese of Los Angeles will have no more indoor masses until further notice.It's part of the updated guidelines following the state's order for no inside services for houses of worship.The archdiocese covers parishes in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.Masses, and other services may be performed outdoors on parish grounds, with face masks and physical distancing.