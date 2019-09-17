Man with long rifle fitted with scope taken into custody after hourslong standoff in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man believed to be armed with a long rifle fitted with a scope was taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside a Santa Ana business for several hours Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Several streets surrounding the building at 3635 W. 1st Street were shut down around 11 a.m. as a SWAT team attempted to coax the suspect into surrendering. The man was taken into custody on the roof of the building around 3:30 p.m.The standoff was initiated after officers responded to a report of a person with a possibly long black gun with a scope at a 7-Eleven store on 1st Street and Harbor Boulevard, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.When officers arrived, they observed the suspect running across the street and inside the auto shop. Police said the man has popped out of the building a couple times carrying the firearm.Police cordoned off the building and employees who were inside managed to safely exit. Police were urging the public to stay away from the area.