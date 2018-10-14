Armed person of interest sought in Littlerock human-remains case

Authorities are looking to speak with Jesus "Chuy" Guzman, 34, in connection with the discovery of three bodies in a burned Antelope Valley home. (LASD)

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators are looking for an "armed and dangerous" person of interest in connection with the discovery of the remains of three people at a burned home in the Antelope Valley, officials said.

Authorities are looking to speak with Jesus "Chuy" Guzman, 34, who is known to frequent communities in the Antelope Valley and the Inland Empire.

On Friday, sheriff's department officials said the remains of three people were found at a burned-out home in the 30900 block of 106th Street in Littlerock. It was not clear how long the bodies had been there and their identities have not been released.

The remains of three people were found at a burned-out shell of a home in the Antelope Valley, sheriff's officials confirmed on Friday.



Guzman has been named a person of interest in the case.

Officials said he is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He is driving a black 2009 Toyota Corolla with California license plate 6SCD663.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
