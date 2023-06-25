'Come chill': Indiana man robs woman at gunpoint, then asks her out on social media

Damien Boyce has been charged with an Indianapolis, IN armed robbery after he asked the victim, Amber Beraun, out on social media.

INDIANAPOLIS -- What started as a normal walk to her mailbox turned into being robbed at gunpoint before being asked out, WRTV reported.

"I think, especially as a young female, it's something you always think about but never think it will happen to you," Amber Beraun said.

For Beraun, it's still hard to wrap her mind around what happened late last month.

"I had a man come up and try to rob me at gunpoint after I got off work late one night," Beraun said.

According to court documents, she was grabbing her mail from the mailbox on the southeast side of Indianapolis when a man walked up to her with a gun.

"He took it out of his pocket to show me what was going on - let me into your house. I did not do that," Beraun said.

Beraun says she gave the man, identified as Damien Boyce, roughly $100 in cash.

"He really tried to rob me of my own things, but he took away my sense of safety from my own home," Beraun said.

Boyce got the money, but that's not all he appeared to be after.

Court documents state Boyce then pointed his gun at her and told her to add him on Facebook.

"I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave and he did," Beraun said.

However, court documents show after Boyce left, he messaged her on the social media platform.

"You was too pretty to rob," read one of the messages, along with saying he would pay her back.

Boyce also asked her to "come chill."

"It makes me a little on edge knowing that people walk up and down the street, looking for places to commit crimes," Beraun said. "It makes it a little different when you hear noises at night."