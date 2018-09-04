Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who they consider armed and dangerous after he went robbed seven liquor stores and Subway restaurants in two days.On Aug. 5, the suspect was caught on surveillance video asking for a bottle of liquor. He then took off running out of a Sherman Oaks liquor store. Two days later, he returned but wore a bandana over his face and had a gun.The suspect got scared though and ran out before taking anything."It's been robbed quite a bit of times," John Martin said.He likes coming to a Fulton Square Liquor and said it's lucky in the lotto but hasn't been so lucky with criminals."The people are so nice, too. They try to do the best they can," Martin said.Authorities said the suspect is targeting liquor stores and Subways in Hollywood, West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.He also struck Dorose Liquor in Panorama City while Harpreet Singh and his family were working. This time the suspect got away with money."He had a black bandana over his face and a black hat and all of clothes are black. So, if you were looking from the inside, you wouldn't really be able to see him because it's too dark outside," he said.Singh said the suspect came in around 8:45 p.m., which is considered a busy time for the business.Because the suspect is armed, authorities want him identified before someone gets hurt.The suspect is a man around 20 to 25 years old, with black hair, brown eyes, between 5 feet 10 and 5 feet 11 inches tall, and between 160 and 170 pounds.