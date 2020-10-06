Hundreds gather in Glendale as protests supporting Armenia continue

Protesters marched along Glenoaks Boulevard as the massive crowd stopped traffic for more than one hour.
The protest follows other demonstrations over the weekend, which included demonstrators blocking the 101 Freeway in Hollywood and the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood.
Earlier on Monday, local leaders including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Adam Schiff stood in solidarity with Armenia.
RELATED: Armenian community demonstrates outside Azerbaijan Consulate in West LA
The fighting between the two countries erupted Sept. 27 and has killed dozens, marking the biggest escalation in the conflict. Both sides have accused each other of expanding the hostilities beyond Nagorno-Karabakh.
The region of Nagorno-Karabakh lies inside Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
The U.S. State Department joined France and Russia in calling for an immediate de-escalation to the attacks on the Armenian people.
The Los Angeles metropolitan area is home to the largest population of Armenians in the world outside of Armenia.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.