SoCalGas crews respond to fix Arnold Schwarzenegger's pothole

Tired of waiting for a pothole on his street to be fixed, Arnold Schwarzenegger took matters into his own hands.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After Arnold Schwarzenegger took matters into his own hands to fix what he thought was a pesky pothole on his street, SoCalGas crews came back to patch it up even more.

The former California governor posted a video on Twitter of him and his team using Quikrete to fill up the road.

However, the Los Angeles Department of Public Works official said it was not really a pothole, but a service trench that needed to be repaired by SoCalGas.

The L.A.-based utility company said because Schwarzenegger's street is a concrete street and not an asphalt street, his road patch wouldn't really work.

On Wednesday, SoCalGas said crews actually went and leveled the patch off with compaction equipment to provide more strength to the temporary paving.

SoCalGas said work to upgrade the pipeline system on that road was completed in January 2023. Crews then applied temporary paving over the excavation.

As part of the maintenance process, the utility company said it performs permanent paving about 30 days from when the project was completed. However, the recent storms and heavy in rain the L.A. area delayed the permanent paving.

SoCalGas hopes to complete that paving by the end of this week.

