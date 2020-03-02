movie news

Disney releases new trailer for 'Artemis Fowl' movie

"This isn't about the father, this is about the son," teases the newly released trailer for Disney's "Artemis Fowl."

Based on the 2001 Eoin Colfer novel, "Artemis Fowl" follows Ferdia Shaw as 12-year-old Artemis Fowl Jr., the youngest in a family of criminal masterminds who sets out on a journey to discover the truth about his father's disappearance.

The cast also includes Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, Josh Gad and Judi Dench. Judy Hofflund and Kenneth Branagh are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers.

"Artemis Fowl" hits theaters in the United States on May 29, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

