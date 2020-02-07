Artesia shooting: Gunman sought after father of 3 gunned down outside home

By
ARTESIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A father of three was killed Thursday morning in a shooting in Artesia, the victim's family said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 2:30 a.m. to the 11800 block of 168th Street, near Pioneer Boulevard, where they located the victim.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Carlos Martinez, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk, where he later died.

According to his family, Martinez usually arrived home from work around the time of the shooting.

The victim's family is now searching for answers.

"Whoever did this to him, I just think it was really dumb," said his wife, Alexis Alvarado.

His daughter, Delilah Alvarado, reminisced on special moments with her father.

"After school, I could see him, but I can't do that anymore,'' she said.

Martinez is survived by his wife and daughters, ages 15, 9 and 5 months.

A detailed description of the suspect or suspects and a motive for the shooting were not immediately available.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting is gang related are asking anyone with information to call the Lakewood division sheriff's office at 562-623-3500.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
artesialos angeles countydeadly shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News