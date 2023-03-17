Arturo's Puffy Taco in Whittier offers a unique twist on the beloved taco, and it'll keep you coming back for more.

On the Menu: This Whittier eatery boasts unique tacos that you'll want more of

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- This week we're in Whittier at Arturo's Puffy Taco.

"We started our little business 45 years ago," said Arturo's Puffy Taco co-owner Gloria Lopez.

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Gloria and her husband wanted to share their love of Tex-Mex with Angelenos - and they added a unique twist on the tortillas.

"I'm going to call it puffy taco. It's a catchy little name and that's what the tacos does," she said.

The taco shell puffs up, creating a crispy and crunchy outside, with a tender inside. It's then loaded with the perfect combination of meat, cheese, lettuce and salsa.

The ground beef puffy taco is the number one bestseller, followed by the carne asada.

But the owner and I agree the guisada taco, made of chunky beef with a special sauce and spices, reigns supreme.

The tacos cost between $2-3. You can order a la carte or a platter that comes with rice and beans.

The burritos and enchiladas are other top sellers.

Arturo's Puffy Tacos is located at 15693 Leffingwell Road. It is open 6 days a week, closed on Sundays.

And Gloria admits, these tacos have a tendency to keep you coming back.

"Because everything is homemade and fresh. Once they try it, they're hooked and they'll come back," she laughed.

