La Cabañita Mexican restaurant in Glendale puts love in every meal - and it shows

On this week's On The Menu, we take you inside La Cabañita Mexican restaurant in Glendale, where every meal is made with love. The little family-run cabin has become so popular that some of Hollywood's biggest stars - including Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton and Elizabeth Taylor - have visited!

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- When you walk into La Cabañita in Glendale, you're instantly transported into the world of owners Patricia and Jose Jimenez.

With beautiful artwork and elaborately hung sombreros, the vibrant atmosphere celebrates the owners' Mexican heritage.

"It's like you go into my house and you sit to eat in there," said Jose.

When Jose and Patricia founded La Cabañita in 1989, their neighbors were skeptical due to the already high number of Mexican restaurants in the area. But after two weeks of serving chuletas and handmade tortillas, the restaurant became a hit.

The little family-run cabin is so popular that some of Hollywood's biggest stars - including Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton and Elizabeth Taylor - have visited. You can find their photos on the restaurant's colorful walls.

"Elizabeth Taylor was waiting outside for 35 minutes!" Patricia reminisced.

La Cabañita puts a lot of love into their dishes.

The tender pork chops are slow-cooked for several hours, and the mole is made with 21 different spices.

The vast menu also includes chiles en nogada, poblano peppers stuffed with meat, enchiladas, nachos loaded with black beans, asada, cheese and guacamole and a popular vegetable chicken soup.

All these dishes can be paired with a mango, strawberry and cucumber margarita.

Jose credits the success of this restaurant with his mother, Mrs. Cruz, who spent her career cooking in Mexico City and passed down her recipes. Now, his daughter, Jocelyn Ramos, and her husband, Rene, manage La Cabañita.

"It's an honor for me to be able to carry on their legacy," said Jocelyn. "It's amazing to see how consistent and how loyal customers have been.

From Monday through Friday, customers can enjoy the restaurant's lunch special from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The deal includes an entrée, rice and beans and a soft drink of choice - all for $17. On Wednesdays, house margaritas are $10.

La Cabañita is located at 3445 N Verdugo Rd. in Glendale.

