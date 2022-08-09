Ashton Kutcher says he's 'Lucky to be Alive' after revealing rare autoimmune diagnosis

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Actor and producer Ashton Kutcher is saying he is "lucky to be alive" after a private battle with a rare autoimmune disorder. The health scare took place about two years ago.
Kutcher makes the revelation on the National Geographic series "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."
The actor says a rare form of vasculitis took away his sight, hearing, and some of his motor control. Kutcher told Grylls it took him about a year to build himself back up.
The episode of "Running Wild" is set for Monday, August 5, on National Geographic.