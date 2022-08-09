Ashton Kutcher says he's 'Lucky to be Alive' after revealing rare autoimmune diagnosis

Actor and producer Ashton Kutcher is saying he is "lucky to be alive" after a private battle with a rare autoimmune disorder. The health scare took place about two years ago and affected the actor's sight, hearing and balance. Kutcher makes the revelation on the National Geographic series "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."

The actor says a rare form of vasculitis took away his sight, hearing, and some of his motor control. Kutcher told Grylls it took him about a year to build himself back up.

The episode of "Running Wild" is set for Monday, August 5, on National Geographic.