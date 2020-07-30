Aston Martin crashes into Hustler Hollywood store on Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The impact of a three-vehicle collision caused an Aston Martin to crash into a Hustler Hollywood store Wednesday night, authorities said.The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Hollywood and Schrader boulevards in Hollywood.The Aston Martin Vantage GT apparently went through the front of the Hustler store. AIR7 HD was over the aftermath of the crash and captured shattered glass and debris on the Walk of Fame.It was unknown how many victims there were, but authorities said they were either uninjured or suffered minor injuries.Los Angeles police and firefighters responded to the crash.