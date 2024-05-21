The CSU Student Divestment Coalition is calling for divestment "from entities committing genocide in Gaza,'' among other demands.

Hundreds expected to rally outside CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- As the California State University Board of Trustees begins two days of meetings in Long Beach, the CSU Student Divestment Coalition will hold a rally Tuesday to call for divestment "from entities committing genocide in Gaza,'' among other demands.

The group says hundreds of CSU students, alumni, faculty and staff from campuses across the state will attend.

The rally is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Park where participants will march to the Board of Trustees meeting at the CSU chancellor's office.

Much like previous rallies, students are demanding CSU divest from entities that are "complicit in or plausibly committing genocide, ethnic cleansing, and/or human rights violations."

This comes as students across the country have set up pro-Palestinian encampments at college campuses, including 11 at CSU campuses.

Last week, Cal State LA's President Berenecea Eanes met with protesters, days before the school's commencement ceremonies. Monday's ceremony at the LA Convention Center went on without interruptions as more are planned Tuesday.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.