explosion

4 injured, 2 unaccounted for after explosion rocks apartment complex near Atlanta

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
By Ivan Pereira
EMBED <>More Videos

4 injured, 2 unaccounted for after explosion rocks apartment complex

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Four people are injured and at least two people unaccounted for after an explosion rocked an apartment complex in an Atlanta suburb Sunday afternoon, first responders said.

At 1:24 p.m. the Dunwoody, Georgia, police department received a call about the explosion at the Arrive Apartments, a luxury apartment complex roughly 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

At least 15 to 20 units of the three-story building were damaged in the blast, Dunwoody Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter told reporters at a news conference Sunday afternoon. Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire Rescue told ABC News that four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two people were unaccounted for, he said.

"Right now we're still searching a building, we had a lot of structural damage and structural instability to the building," Carter said.

First responders were using thermal imaging from drones to search the building, according to officials.

Daniels said that the explosion impacted three apartment units across three floors.

A leasing manager called Atlanta Gas prior to the explosion about a reported gas order, Carter said. But the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, Daniels said.

The utility is at the scene of the explosion, assisting first responders, Carter said. A spokeswoman Atlanta Gas Light told ABC News that the utility is cooperating with the emergency response.

The gas has been shut off in the impacted buildings, the spokeswoman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaexplosionapartmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
EXPLOSION
Video captures home explosion in NJ after flood prompts evacuation
25 South LA families still displaced 2 months since fireworks blast
Evacuations resume after Kabul attack as death toll over 160
Evacuations resume after Kabul bombings as death toll now over 100
TOP STORIES
California recall: President Biden to visit Long Beach Monday
Recall campaign entering final stretch
Friends looking for British actress missing in LA
Mother killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing street with son
Rams vs. Bears: Stafford leads team to win in debut
Rams fans celebrate SoFi, Stafford debut
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari
Show More
Krispy Kreme celebrates fall early with special flavors
Man, 24, arrested in fatal Anaheim stabbing
454-acre fire along 5 Freeway near Castaic still 0% contained
Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game
Mission Viejo Nordstrom robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
More TOP STORIES News