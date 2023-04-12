16-year-old shot and killed in Koreatown robbery attempt, triggering search for suspect

A teenager was killed in a robbery attempt in Koreatown overnight, prompting authorities to launch a search for the suspect.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A teenager was killed in a robbery attempt in Koreatown overnight, prompting authorities to launch a search for the suspect.

The shooting happened on 7th Street, between Berendo Street and New Hampshire Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police say a male driver and his passenger were in a car when another man approached with a gun. That's when the suspect attempted to rob the two men. When they refused to hand over their belongings, the suspect opened fire and shot the 16-year-old passenger in the head.

The driver took off and flagged down officers outside a 7-Eleven on West Olympic Boulevard in the Pico-Union neighborhood. He was attempting to take the passenger to the hospital, but never made it.

Officers attempted to render medical aid, but the teen boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect remains at large. A description was not available.