Inglewood parents ask Clippers to help save schools marked for closure

Five Inglewood schools are slated for closure due to budget cuts and declining enrollment but some parents hope Clippers owner Steve Ballmer can help.

Five Inglewood schools are slated for closure due to budget cuts and declining enrollment but some parents hope Clippers owner Steve Ballmer can help.

Five Inglewood schools are slated for closure due to budget cuts and declining enrollment but some parents hope Clippers owner Steve Ballmer can help.

Five Inglewood schools are slated for closure due to budget cuts and declining enrollment but some parents hope Clippers owner Steve Ballmer can help.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Can the Clippers help Inglewood keep its schools open?

Some parents hope so.

Dozens of parents held held a rally and news conference over the weekend outside of the Intuit Dome - the team's new home in Inglewood starting next NBA season.

They are asking Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to make a donation to prevent the city from closing a number of schools.

In March, the Inglewood Unified School District announced four elementary schools and one high school would close due to lack of money and declining enrollment.

Five schools in the Inglewood Unified School District will be soon shutting down due to declining enrollment and financial concerns.

The school district responded to the weekend's rally saying its goal is to keep the focus on students' well-being and academic success.