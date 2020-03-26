DUI suspect in minivan flees in police chase from Carson to South LA - LIVE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities chased a suspected DUI driver in a minivan from Carson to South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.The suspect continued to flee at slow speeds even as a spike strip shredded three of the Honda Odyssey's tires. At one point, two tires fell off completely and he was driving on the 110 Freeway on two metal rims and one flat tire.The chase started just before 3 p.m. with what was suspected to be a driver under the influence. Authorities chased the Honda from Carson north into Los Angeles into the neighborhoods to the west of downtown.The driver was suspected of driving under the influence and reckless driving. The vehicle was seen weaving in and out of traffic on surface streets and crossing red lights.At one point, authorities backed off the chase and went into tracking mode to monitor the suspect from a distance. Then in South Los Angeles, sheriff's deputies rejoined the chase as it headed southbound on surface streets.As he drove, the suspect was seen occasionally sticking his hand out the window to flash a two-finger V sign.At one point, it appeared the suspect partially ran over a spike strip and continued to drive as he lost air in his front left tire. At that point, it became a slow-speed pursuit as two of his other tires then started to lose air as well.