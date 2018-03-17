Authorities urge St. Patrick's Day revelers not to drink and drive

People were lining up for St. Patrick's Day celebrations at Seal Beach bars and restaurants Saturday night -- and the green beer was flowing.There are four Irish bars along the beach community's main street.Authorities are urging people who go out and drink not to get behind the wheel."We do have a lot of officers on Pacific Coast Highway and the surrounding areas on the lookout for drunk drivers, and we are actively enforcing DUI laws tonight," said Seal Beach Police Sgt. Nick Nicholas.Seal Beach police are focusing on preventing problems.Officers from a half dozen departments as well as sheriff's deputies have been brought in to patrol the streets on foot and in vehicles."I think that's very important, and I'm walking," said Seal Beach resident Jeanine Davis. "I'm a local, and I think it's very important to walk and use every resource you can."Members of the local Lions Club are offering free rides home to anyone in need."I've done at least half a dozen myself tonight," said Mike Gibbons of the Seal Beach Lions Club. "We've got three vans running, so we'll probably do a few dozen people before the evening is over."Ride-share services are keeping busy tonight.There are two designated pickup and drop-off locations for Lyft and Uber."We're drinking, but we're doing Uber, so we're safe and taking care," said one reveler.The Los Angeles Police Department will also be deploying extra officers at several DUI checkpoints.