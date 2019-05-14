Authorities warn of spike in car burglaries in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Malibu are warning about a spike in vehicle break-ins for beachgoers as summer approaches.

More than 30 vehicles -- a majority locked -- were burglarized in the city during the month of April alone, authorities said.

The burglars are accused of watching people hide their keys and wait until they are gone to search through valuables inside the car.

In some cases, the robbers drive the car to a different location to allow for more time.

Authorities urge beachgoers to take their keys with them when heading in the water, leave anything of value at home and leave bags out of plain sight.
