NASCAR fans battle brutal weather in Fontana to see last race on Auto Club Speedway's 2-mile track

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Despite the heavy rain and brutal winter weather conditions in Fontana, NASCAR fans are still planning to attend this weekend's final race at the Auto Club Speedway.

The Cup Series races this weekend will be the final races on the track's current configuration. It will be renovated into a short track after the race - a project that will prevent the track from hosting any racing in 2024.

"I have four canopies set up, we've got lots of tarps, we have green grass, we have pallets, we have a bunch of stuff, I've got three coats, four pairs of boots ... just a lot of layers," said a fan from Canyon Lake.

Snow, rain and hail fell hard across Southern California Friday as a winter storm with an intensity not seen in decades slammed the region.

The Auto Club Speedway canceled several events slated for Friday.

Many are hoping for a bit of sunshine before Saturday's qualifying rounds. Crews with Auto Club Speedway can essentially dry off the track with special machinery, but they need the weather to cooperate.

"Wish the weather was a little better this year but hopefully, we can get a window and things will work out and we can still have two amazing races over the course of the weekend," said NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier.

Crews and drivers also need to adjust the vehicles to accommodate the weather.

The bad weather forced a series of closures and cancellations of events across other areas.

The Major League Soccer season-opening match Saturday at the Rose Bowl between the LA Galaxy and LAFC was postponed until July 4.

A BikeLA Cruise & Connect ride scheduled for Saturday through Griffith Park was also scrubbed.

Horse racing has been canceled through the weekend at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. Knott's Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain were both closed Friday.

City News Service, Inc. and the Associated Press contributed to this report.