Automotive

Gas prices drop for 19th consecutive day in LA County

By ABC7.com staff
The average price of a gallon of gas in Los Angeles County has dropped again on Monday, which is the 19th day in a row prices have dropped.

A gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in L.A. County dropped three-tenths of a cent Monday, bringing the price down to $3.59 on average, the Auto Club says.

That's a drop of about 15 cents over the past month.

In Orange County, it'll cost you a few cents less at around $3.57 a gallon. This is the 20th decrease in the last 21 days.

And, in the Inland Empire, you'll save even more - gas costs about $3.51 a gallon.

Gas prices are at the sames levels they were exactly one year ago today.
