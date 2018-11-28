AUTOMOTIVE

LA Auto Show previews new EVs and SUVs this year

EMBED </>More Videos

At the Los Angeles auto show, they're saying goodbye to an old favorite from Volkswagen - the Beetle. The 2019 model year will be its last after many years.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At the Los Angeles auto show, they're saying goodbye to an old favorite from Volkswagen - the Beetle. The 2019 model year will be its last after many years.

But VW is saying hello to something new: an electric delivery van that could lessen the environmental impact of all those home deliveries we all love.

"Every American gets an average of 37 packages a year. And we think there's a smarter way, and this is a shot at it," said Scott Keough, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America.

The "Buzz Cargo" is just a concept at this point, but since VW is already planning an electric return of the Bus, this would be easy for them to do as well.

A VW cousin, the Porsche 911, isn't going anywhere. In fact, an all-new version just made its debut in Los Angeles, a perfect place to get some attention.

"You've seen them at the Petersen Museum, you see them on the road. You see how passionate owners are, particularly the U.S., but especially here in California," said Frank Wiesmann, spokesman for Porsche Cars North America.

Porsches sell well here, and SUVs sell well everywhere these days. So many new ones are arriving like crazy.

How about a new Lincoln model called Aviator, which is making its debut at the auto show. It's not the first time they've used the Aviator name, but this new one is different, with hybrid power.

"All-new architecture, and the way we've mated the twin-turbo V6 with a new hybrid powertrain gives us some incredible power that we're really excited about," said Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln Motor Company.

Just down the aisle at Hyundai they rolled out their new larger SUV, the Palisade.

"Today's family comes in many different flavors. And that's why we're growing our own family of SUVs to meet their needs throughout their lives," said Brian Smith, COO of Hyundai Motor America.

Bigger SUVs are coming left and right. BMW's model range used to top out with the X5, now there's a larger X7 as well on display at the show. The X7 has three rows of seats, seats up to seven people, and will be built exclusively at BMW's factory in South Carolina.

Once again, all eyes are on Los Angeles, where we help set the trends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveauto showauto industryauto newsvolkswagenhyundaiBMWLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
2018 LA Auto Show to feature classic brands, newcomers
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Genesis brand expands with sportier G70 sedan
Automakers offering sportier SUVs
More Automotive
Top Stories
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Map depicts mudslide risk in Woolsey Fire area
High-ranking LA sheriff execs out as Villanueva moves in
LA City Council votes to legalize, regulate sidewalk vending
Holy Fire suspect competent to assist in his defense, judge rules
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn area
Show More
'Home Alone' pop-up opening in Hollywood
Thousand Oaks shooting victim Alaina Housley honored at memorial
Disneyland hosting job fair on Tuesday
Chinese researcher says another gene-edited baby on the way
Suspect sought in teen girl's sexual assault at Santa Ana park
More News