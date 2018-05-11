AUTOMOTIVE

Lucky winner chosen to drive away with new Dodge Challenger

Denessa Arguello from Hemet is the lucky winner of our Dodge Challenger Challenge and gets to drive away with a new car. (KABC)

Denessa Arguello never thought she'd win ABC7's Dodge Challenger Challenge, but she was announced as the lucky winner and now has the keys to her new car.

Arguello, from Hemet, was absolutely speechless when she picked up her new Challenger R/T. She got emotional when talking about winning.

"I'm in love. I can't believe this actually happened," Arguello said. "This is like a dream come true. It really is."

Her granddaughter wrote that Arguello is a licensed vocational nurse, and said she is loving and compassionate to all of the patients in her care.

Arguello didn't plan on entering the contest and thought she would win a $100 gas card at best, but she entered just one time and won.

To win, Arguello had to submit the answer to one weather question asked from "The Dallas Raines Weather Question and Answer of the Week" on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. during the sweepstakes period.
