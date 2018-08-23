There are cars. There are sports cars. And then there are supercars. And McLaren definitely falls into the latter category!Any McLaren is supercar, in every sense. The current top-of-the-line model is the 720S, which can go 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds.While it has super looks and super performance, it also comes with a super-high price.You can get into its lesser sibling for under $200,000, but the 720S goes for nearly $300,000, and it can go higher with options.That kind of super everything obviously doesn't come cheap. In the case of the 720S your gigantic check goes for things like lightweight carbon fiber, and of course a lightweight engine that delivers a heavyweight punch.And since McLaren's heritage comes from auto racing, still a major part of the British-based company, the racing formula of lightness to garner maximum performance still carries forth. The 720S's turbocharged V-8 produces a jaw-dropping 710 horsepower from only 4 liters.And that amount of power only has to carry around about 3,200 pounds of curb weight.The balance of power to weight also pays off in handling. It feels as nimble as a go-kart on a twisty road.In the coming years, all car companies are going to have to address issues like fuel consumption and carbon output, and that goes for companies that build exotic cars, too.McLaren, though, isn't worried. They like to point out that first and foremost, they're a technology company.And McLaren has made a bold technology promise for the future. By 2025, every car they sell will be a hybrid, at the very least. There's talk also of pure electric supercars from McLaren.The electrified power systems have already been under development for some time, since the McLaren Formula 1 cars use a battery hybrid system. It's not a big stretch to adapt the technology for cars that will be driven on the street.Driven on the street in a future where hybrid and electric cars are the norm. We'll be surrounded by hybrid cars, hybrid sports cars, and yes, hybrid supercars.