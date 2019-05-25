VIDEO: Tesla in underground tunnel in Hawthorne races another on surface streets

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Elon Musk thinks he can solve Los Angeles' traffic problem with a tunnel transportation system and new video from Musk's Boring Company shows why.The video shows a one-mile race between a pair of Teslas, also a Musk enterprise.One of the cars uses the company tunnel under Hawthorne. The other takes surface streets, just like the rest of us.As with any good publicity stunt, it worked. The tunnel route was about three-times faster.On the other hand, there was just one car in the tunnel, and all the usual traffic on the street.