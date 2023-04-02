A rare "Autopia" driver's license from 1955 Disneyland that is autographed by Walt Disney himself just sold at auction.

Rare 'Autopia' driver's license signed by Walt Disney and from 1955 Disneyland sells at auction

An "Autopia" driver's license autographed by Walt Disney himself just sold at auction.

The license is from 1955, the year Disneyland opened.

The license shows Disney's signature across the back and is considered rare. It actually is a license for "Richfield Autopia," the original name of the classic ride.

Autopia is the only attraction at Disneyland's Tomorrowland that is an original from the grand opening in 1955. When it opened, the ride captured the imagination of America's newest roadway: the freeway.

Today the ride still provides thrills to young fans who are hoping to put the pedal to the metal.

The license sold for $12,500.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.