LA County sheriff helicopter crashes in Angeles National Forest near Azusa

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a Los Angeles County Sheriff's helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa Saturday.The incident happened near Highway 39 and East Fork Road at about 4:30 p.m., according to officials.It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft, or their condition.The California Highway Patrol told Eyewitness News that an L.A. County sheriff's helicopter went down after responding to a vehicle crash in the area.The cause of the crash is under investigation.No further details were immediately known.