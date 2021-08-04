Azusa police fatally shoot armed domestic violence suspect during carjacking attempt in Glendora

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10921732" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sheriff Alex Villanueva expressed "grave concerns'' about the shooting by deputies of a knife-wielding 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles.

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Azusa police on Wednesday shot and killed an armed domestic violence suspect who was trying to carjack vehicles in nearby Glendora while attempting to flee, authorities said.The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Glendora Avenue and Route 66, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was investigating the incident.The series of events began when Glendora police officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Myrtle Street in that city. The 911 caller said her boyfriend had assaulted her and was armed with a handgun, investigators said.When the Glendora officers arrived at the scene, the suspect "exited the home, pointed a firearm at officers and then fled on foot," the sheriff's statement said. Police set up a perimeter in the area and requested assistance from the Azusa Police Department.Responding Azusa officers encountered the man, described as being in his early 20s, at Glendora Avenue and Route 66. According to authorities, the suspect was attempting carjack vehicles at the intersection when police tried to detain him."The suspect turned and pointed the handgun" at Azusa police, who opened fire and struck the man in the upper torso, the news release said.The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, a sheriff's news release said. He was not immediately identified.No officers were injured in the confrontation.News video from AIR7 showed a handgun at the scene where the multi-agency investigation was underway.Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.