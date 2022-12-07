Teenager shot and killed in Azusa neighborhood, authorities say

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenager was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in an Azusa neighborhood, just a few blocks from where another deadly shooting occurred the day before.

Tuesday's shooting happened near Donna Beth Avenue and Newburgh Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further details about the shooting, including the victim's exact age, are unknown.

On Monday, Azusa police responded to the 200 block of Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, where a driver crashed into a parked pickup truck after being shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man around 18 to 25 years old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

City News Service contributed to this report.